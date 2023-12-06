ICCI for fostering entrepreneurship in students to promote start-ups, economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Wednesday said that the youth was the future of Pakistan and urged the government to take measures to foster entrepreneurship in students right from the school level to facilitate the growth of start-ups that would help uplift the economy.

Addressing students after administering oath as Chief Guest to the Student Council Body of Roots International Schools (RIS), he said that the entrepreneurship education would develop a range of skills and competencies in students that would help them gain success in their personal and professional lives, said a press release issued here.

The president said that the entrepreneurship education at school level would also enable students to think like an entrepreneur and take the skills and knowledge gained in school or college to apply them in the real-world challenges for becoming successful businesspersons.

Fostering entrepreneurship in students would create new businesses and jobs to address unemployment and economic challenges in a better manner, he added,

On the occasion, the RIS students vowed under oath to perform their duties honestly and to the best of their abilities.

They affirmed that they would be responsible members of the Student Council Body and abide by the rules and regulations made by the RIS to guarantee themselves and the student body a better campus life.

Ms Saira Habib of RIS congratulated and advised the students to work with responsibility and honesty and through this platform learn how to uphold these honorable positions with integrity, and maintain discipline, interact with their peers and aid their fellow students.

The president ICCI interacted with the students and gave them useful tips to excel in their life and emerge as a successful professional in various fields.