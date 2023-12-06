Open Menu

ICCI For Fostering Entrepreneurship In Students To Promote Start-ups, Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ICCI for fostering entrepreneurship in students to promote start-ups, economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Wednesday said that the youth was the future of Pakistan and urged the government to take measures to foster entrepreneurship in students right from the school level to facilitate the growth of start-ups that would help uplift the economy.

Addressing students after administering oath as Chief Guest to the Student Council Body of Roots International Schools (RIS), he said that the entrepreneurship education would develop a range of skills and competencies in students that would help them gain success in their personal and professional lives, said a press release issued here.

The president said that the entrepreneurship education at school level would also enable students to think like an entrepreneur and take the skills and knowledge gained in school or college to apply them in the real-world challenges for becoming successful businesspersons.

 

Fostering entrepreneurship in students would create new businesses and jobs to address unemployment and economic challenges in a better manner, he added,

On the occasion, the RIS students vowed under oath to perform their duties honestly and to the best of their abilities.

They affirmed that they would be responsible members of the Student Council Body and abide by the rules and regulations made by the RIS to guarantee themselves and the student body a better campus life.

Ms Saira Habib of RIS congratulated and advised the students to work with responsibility and honesty and through this platform learn how to uphold these honorable positions with integrity, and maintain discipline, interact with their peers and aid their fellow students.

The president ICCI interacted with the students and gave them useful tips to excel in their life and emerge as a successful professional in various fields.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Student Chamber Commerce From Government Industry Best Jobs

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

39 minutes ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

42 minutes ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

8 hours ago
Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

18 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

18 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

18 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

18 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

18 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business