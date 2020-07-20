UrduPoint.com
ICCI For Initiating Development Work In Markets, Industrial Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Monday urged the government for initiating development work in markets and industrial areas for enhancing trade and commerce activities.

In a press statement, ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Abbasi said that being the capital of Pakistan, Islamabad should be the ideal city of the country in terms of development.

He said that no development work has been done in the city for the last four years. Due to this situation, markets and industrial areas were presenting a dilapidated look as footpaths and roads were in broken condition and other infrastructure was also in bad shape.

He said that Kahuta Industrial Triangle also lacked facilities while traders and customers were facing problems due to lack of parking in business centres.

He said that the sewerage system was not properly working in the capital city while 90 percent filtration plants were not functioning.

He said the sanitation system was also very poor while most of the city was deprived of street lights except for a few major highways.

Tahir Abbasi informed that CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed during a meeting had assured development works but they were not included in the budget.

He said that if development works in Islamabad were not started soon, the condition of markets and industrial areas would be further deteriorated which would badly affect the promotion of trade and industrial activities.

He urged the CDA to pay urgent attention to this important issue for facilitating the growth of business activities.

ICCI Vice President Saif-ur-Rehman Khan said that internal fight between the CDA and the MCI was affecting the city's development.

He said that the markets did not seem to be a part of Islamabad due to their dilapidated condition. The MCI had sold the footpaths in markets, so MCI was responsible for the encroachments due to which business activities were also suffering.

He urged the authorities concerned to remove the encroachments from markets, improve the sanitation system, start development works soon for the better development of markets and industrial areas in Islamabad. It would facilitate the promotion of business activities ultimately producing beneficial results for the economy, he added.

