ICCI for promulgation of balance rent control act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here on Saturday called for promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Federal capital in order to promote trade and commerce activities.

President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan along with a delegation visited Sitara Market, G-7 Markaz Islamabad and congratulated Syed Altaf Hussain Shah, President, Rana Akram, Secretary General and other newly elected Office Bearers of the Traders Welfare Association of the market on achieving landslide victory in the elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas said that the promulgation of a balanced rent control act in the city was the need of the hour as it was a long standing demand of the traders.

He said that the absence of a rent law was not only giving rise to rent disputes between the tenants and landlords, it also affected the business activities as well.

Therefore, he demanded that a balanced rent law should be promulgated which should protect the genuine rights of the landlords and the tenants.

He further said that an amended bill of rent control act was passed by the Standing Committee of the National Assembly and urged the National Assembly to pass it as soon as possible.

He said the chamber would extend full cooperation in that regard and would help in developing business activities in the federal capital.

Expressing his views, Founder Group Chairman Mian Akram Farid and Vice President ICCI Abdul Rehman Khan said that no development work had been done in any market of the city for the last four years due to which the problems of traders were increasing.

However, they reiterated that the incumbent leadership of ICCI would do its utmost with CDA and MCI to resolve the issues.

The newly elected President of Traders Welfare Association Syed Altaf Hussain Shah and Secretary General Rana Akram speaking at the occasion said that traders had been facing financial difficulties due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns for the last seven months and they needed relief measures from the government.

They said that some steps of FBR, CDA and MCI were adding to the problems of traders and said that ICCI should play its role in resolving such issues through consultation with these institutions.