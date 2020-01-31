UrduPoint.com
ICCI For Reducing Licence Fee, Other Taxes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:08 PM

ICCI for reducing licence fee, other taxes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Presidents of trade associations on Friday called upon municipal corporation Islamabad to immediately withdraw 1000 percent increase made in various taxes.

In meeting of ICCI traders welfare sub-committee, they said that CDA and MCI were not resolving key issues of markets.

They threatened that if this approach was not changed, they would completely boycott CDA and MCI.

They said that no market association would get license from MCI or CDA and in case of any law and order situation on this account, these civic bodies would be responsible for the consequences.

Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President, Saifur Rehman Khan Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Khalid Chaudhry Convener ICCI Traders Welfare Sub-Committee, Ajmal Baloch President Anjamun-e-Tijaran and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President ICCI said that MCI has made massive increase in various taxes including trade license fee, which has created concerns in trading community.

He said that these measures of MCI would increase difficulties for the government and said that MCI should reconsider its decision.

Khalid Chaudhry, Convener, ICCI Traders Welfare Sub-Committee said that for the last four years, CDA and MCI have not done any development work in local markets due to which condition of markets has deteriorated.

He said that tussle between CDA and MCI over funds was increasing problems for traders. He said that in the presence of CDA, there was no need of MCI and said that legal requirements were not met by MCI before making increase in taxes.

Ajmal Baloch, President Anjuman-e-Tijaran Pakistan, said that MCI has made lives of citizens difficult as there were no proper sanitation arrangements in markets and residential areas, footpaths were in broken condition, sewerage lines were chocked and filtered drinking water was not available.

He appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to appoint an administrator in MCI and issue orders for withdrawal of massive increase in taxes.

