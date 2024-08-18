ICCI For Starting Direct Flights For Indonesia
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday urged the need to start direct flights between Pakistan and Indonesia for further strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations between both the countries.
While addressing the flag hoisting ceremony held in connection with the 79th Independence Day of Indonesia in its embassy, Zafar Bakhtawari
Secretary General United Business Group and former President ICCI emphasized that direct flight between the two countries, said a press release.
The direct air connectivity is much needed to further strengthen the existing relations and to unlock the tourism potential of both sides, he added.
He also extended his greetings to the Charge'd'Affaires on behalf of the business community and reaffirmed the commitment to working closely to attain sustainable economic growth and social prosperity for the people of both countries.
He said that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy cordial relations, which are strengthening with the passage of time, adding that both are bonded in religious, historic, and cultural ties.
He added that the Pakistani nation will always remember Indonesian support during the 1965 and 1971 wars and remain thankful to the Indonesian leadership as well as its people.
Bakhtwari said that Indonesia is the largest economy in ASEAN and the world’s 13th big economy, which is predicted to be the 4th largest economy in the world by 2045.
The official of the Indonesian Embassy, along with their families and Indonesian diaspora based in different cities of Pakistan, attended the ceremony with traditional fervor.
Prominent religious leaders, representatives of the business community, experts from reputable think tanks, and journalists were also present on the occasion.
