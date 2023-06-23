Open Menu

ICCI For Supporting Food Authority

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ICCI for supporting Food Authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Friday assured full support of the business community in implementing food standards set by the food authority.

He said that the chamber would also organize training programs for staff relating to the food industry in order to fulfill the required standards.

Addressing a training workshop for the staff of hotels and restaurants organized by ICCI in collaboration with the Food Authority, he said that it is the responsibility of all stakeholders, including food authorities, and restaurants, to ensure the provision of healthy food to citizens in a clean environment.

He said that Islamabad as the Federal capital has global recognition, as ambassadors, guests and other people from all over the world are constantly visiting this city.

He urged the need to focus on improving the quality and standards of food to attract more visitors and providing them with quality services.

The food sector is very important and the government has taken steps for establishing food authority, which will ensure the enforcement of food standards.

He urged the government for allocating sufficient resources for the smooth functioning of the authority.

Speaking on the occasion Director Food Authority Dr Tahira Siddique said that as a regulator, the main task of the Food Authority is to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures.

If the staff of hotels and restaurants pay attention to some basic points, this problem can be solved, she said adding that the authority has prepared 24-point SOPs, which will be provided to all hotels and restaurants.

Mosquito repellent spray should be ensured after closing the outlet concerned, she said adding that medical tests of the staff should be done in a timely and continuous manner, and the quality of the food should be ensured.

The staff should also take special care of their cleanliness, she said adding that photos and videos are taken during raids only to improve the efficiency of the authority and for records.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President Chamber Engineer Azhar ul  islam said that the aim of this awareness workshop is to provide basic training to the staff associated with the food sector, Islamabad Chamber will continue such activities to improve food safety and standards.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad World Business Chamber Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

1 hour ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

2 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

2 hours ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

2 hours ago
 PM asks Intâ€™l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Intâ€™l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

3 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

4 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistanâ€™s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistanâ€™s Entrepreneurial Leaders

5 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business