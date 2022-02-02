ICCI for taking measures to enhance Pak-Turkey bilateral trade

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Land Industry (ICCI) hereon Wednesday urged the need for taking measures to capitalize Pak-Turkish bilateral trade potential of $5 billion annually in order to achieve the mutually beneficial outcomes for the economies of both the countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Land Industry (ICCI) hereon Wednesday urged the need for taking measures to capitalize Pak-Turkish bilateral trade potential of $5 billion annually in order to achieve the mutually beneficial outcomes for the economies of both the countries.

President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir, said that during the last visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, the leadership of both countries had agreed to increase the bilateral trade volume to USD 5 billion by 2023.

He urged that both countries sto strengthen business linkages between their private sectors� to capitalize on Pak-Turkish bilateral trade potential He said this while speaking as Chief Guest at a seminar on Business Opportunities between Pakistan and Turkey organized by Turkey Alumni in Pakistan.

Shakeel Munir said that Pakistan and Turkey have great potential to enhance bilateral trade in many fields and both countries should facilitate strengthening B2B relations and target rights sectors and industries to improve their business relations.

He welcomed the operationalisation of road-based transport and trade between Pakistan and Turkey, which would take the bilateral business to the next levels.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey have good potential to enhance cooperation in many fields including marble & granite, construction, tourism, transport, agriculture, industry and urged to make strong efforts to strengthen mutual collaboration to take benefit of all available opportunities of promoting bilateral trade and economic relations.

He assured that ICCI was ready to work with Turkey Alumnus to promote exchanges of students and trade delegations to strengthen people-to-people and B2B relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Saif ul islam Khan, President, Turkey Alumni in Pakistan thanked Muhammad Shakeel Munir for attending the seminar as Chief Guest.

He said that this platform will facilitate the current and future alumnus of Turkish Universities and utilize their experiences to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey.