UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI For Withdrawing 300 Percent Hike In Property Tax

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:27 PM

ICCI for withdrawing 300 percent hike in property tax

The business community in a meeting at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the Municipal Cocorporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to withdraw 300 percent increase in property tax

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The business community in a meeting at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the Municipal Cocorporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to withdraw 300 percent increase in property tax.

They urged to urgently withdraw this increase as it has made the Federal capital the costliest city of Pakistan and created immense problems for the residents.

Chairing the meeting, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI said that the exorbitant hike in the property tax has plunged the widows, senior citizens and other low income residents of Islamabad into deep financial problems as it was not possible for them to pay this massively hiked property tax.

He said that there was no example of making such unprecedented increase in any tax in one go and urged that MCI/CDA to reverse this unjustified decision to save the business community and the residents of Islamabad from unnecessary financial burden.

He said that business community was not against the tax obligations, however, any increase in taxes should be made gradually instead of putting enormous financial burden on them in one go.

He was of the view that for making increase in any tax, MCI should hold its public hearing and added that this requirement was not fulfilled in the instant case, which makes this increase illegal.

He appealed to the Prime Minister and the Chairman CDA for urgent withdrawal of 300 percent hike in the property tax to save the citizens of Islamabad from great troubles.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that FBR had imposed 16 percent GST on services provided by the underwriters, indenters, commission agents and auctioneers in Islamabad despite the fact that Sindh and KPK had reduced GST on these services from 16 percent to 3 percent and 2 percent respectively.

He said this unjustified hike in GST on services has made these businesses uncompetitive as they were already paying professional tax and 6 percent withholding tax.

He appealed to the Advisor on Finance and Revenue and the Chairman FBR to revise 16 percent GST on services in ICT to save these businesses from unnecessary problems.

Ms. Fatma Azim Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI said that ICCI has filed another petition in Islamabad High Court against the 300 percent hike in property tax to save the citizens from such coercive measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Chamber FBR Commerce Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing Kho ..

20 seconds ago

OPPO showcases three concept products at INNO DAY ..

14 minutes ago

Quad camera for poster-level photography and a mas ..

15 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

15 minutes ago

UoS's four faculty members among top 2% scientists ..

3 minutes ago

Twitter CEO says no bias on platform against conse ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.