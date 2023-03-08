UrduPoint.com

ICCI For Women Empowerment For Sustainable Economic Growth

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ICCI for women empowerment for sustainable economic growth

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday celebrated the International Women's Day to highlight the role of women in the economic development of the country.

Honorary President ICCI Parveen Khan Durrani, chaired the event and the theme of the event was "Empowered Women – Progressive Nation", said a press release issued here.

She was made Honorary President of ICCI for one day in commensurate with the importance of International Women's Day.

Speaking at the occasion, Parveen Khan Durrani said that women account for half of our total population but only 20 percent of them are participating in the formal economy, which shows that Pakistan is not utilizing the talent of 80 percent women to promote its formal economy.

She stressed that the government should take strong measures to bring them into the mainstream of economy for their empowerment that would ensure the sustainable economic growth of the country.

She said that empowered women would pave the way for progressive nation and stressed that the government should take steps for their economic empowerment.

She said that the women have good potential to start businesses and emphasized that the government should announce special incentives for them in the upcoming budget to increase their financial inclusion for inclusive growth of the country.

former Senior Vice President ICCI Fatma Azim, Nasira Ali and others also spoke at the occasion and stressed for creating a better ecosystem for women.

They stressed the need of providing women equal opportunities in all fields of life so that they could play a more effective role in the economic development of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Budget Chamber Women Commerce Event All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks workers to return to their homes

Imran Khan asks workers to return to their homes

7 minutes ago
 NA Speaker highlights importance of women empowerm ..

NA Speaker highlights importance of women empowerment for socioeconomic developm ..

14 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladia ..

PSL 2023 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will ..

34 minutes ago
 Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice ..

Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice Chair and President the advanc ..

1 hour ago
 Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged vio ..

Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged violation of Section 144 in Lahor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.