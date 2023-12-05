Open Menu

ICCI Forges Strategic Partnership With TDC To Address Health Issues Of Business Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 05:44 PM

ICCI forges strategic partnership with TDC to address health issues of business community

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Diabetes Centre (TDC), Islamabad to evolve a strategic partnership between the two organizations in order to address the healthcare issues of the business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Diabetes Centre (TDC), Islamabad to evolve a strategic partnership between the two organizations in order to address the healthcare issues of the business community.

The MoU was signed by Meesaq Arif, CEO of The Diabetes Centre, and Abdul Rahman Siddiqui, Healthcare Committee during a ceremony held at ICCI, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President,Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Medical Superintendent, Dr. Babar Hameed Awan Deputy Medical Superintendent. Naveen Keerio, Marketing Team Leaer of TDC and others were present in the MoU signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari termed the signing of MoU with TDC a landmark development to foster healthcare collaborations in order to address diabetic issues of the business community and promote a healthy society.

He emphasized the role of private-public partnerships in driving positive health outcomes. He said that the partnership of ICCI with the reputable healthcare institutions like TDC would contribute to provide better healthcare services to the members of the business community and lead to a healthier and more productive society.

He said that the partnership between ICCI and TDC would facilitate joint initiatives, including health awareness campaigns, medical camps, and educational programs to empower individuals and members of the business community with knowledge

about diabetes prevention and management.

Meesaq Arif, CEO, The Diabetes Centre, Islamabad expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership and said that the collaboration between TDC and ICCI marks a significant step towards creating a healthier and more informed community. By joining forces with the ICCI, we would to leverage each other's strengths to benefit the society at large, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali turns 83

Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali turns 83

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar meets the President ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar meets the President of Sri Lanka in Dubai

50 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs.454.6 billion into market

SBP injects Rs.454.6 billion into market

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Mari ..

Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Marijuana

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to In ..

Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to Invest More in Critical Sectors ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovatio ..

Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovation of vivo V29 5G & V29e 5G

1 hour ago
Kremlin says Putin will visit Saudi Arabia, UAE We ..

Kremlin says Putin will visit Saudi Arabia, UAE Wednesday

12 minutes ago
 Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

4 minutes ago
 COMSTECH announces Special Teacher’s Training Pr ..

COMSTECH announces Special Teacher’s Training Program

4 minutes ago
 COP28 fossil fuel battle hardens despite new warni ..

COP28 fossil fuel battle hardens despite new warning on warming

4 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 15 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 15 paisa against Dollar

4 minutes ago
 UN Chief alarmed at resumption of Israel's Gaza bo ..

UN Chief alarmed at resumption of Israel's Gaza bombing; calls for ending civili ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business