ICCI fully endorses PM’s ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has acknowledged the potential of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s "Uraan Pakistan" initiative

In a press statement, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, the Acting President ICCI said that a five-year national economic plan focusing on the 5Es (exports, e-Pakistan, environment, energy, equity, and empowerment), to guide the country toward sustainable growth.

He further supported the Prime Minister’s emphasis on privatizing and outsourcing loss-making State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) as essential measures to curb financial losses and improve efficiency in the public sector.

Siddiqui also highlighted the urgent need to address a range of economic challenges, including rising public debt, unemployment, the closure of industries and businesses, unrealistic tax policies, and the insufficient infrastructure and facilities for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Industrial Zones.

He emphasized the importance of eliminating bureaucratic red tape, which hinders business growth and creates barriers to ease of doing business in the country.

Siddiqui called for the active involvement of business leadership, particularly Chambers of Commerce, in formulating economic policies to ensure that these policies are practical and viable.

He also suggested assigning export tasks to foreign missions, particularly trade counselors, to effectively support Pakistan’s export goals.

Reaffirming the ICCI’s commitment to supporting the business community, Siddiqui emphasized that the Chamber has always played a proactive role in bridging the gap between the government and businesses.

He assured that the ICCI would continue to fulfill this critical role in the future.

Acting Senior Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry expressed optimism that all stakeholders, including government institutions and the private sector, would work together in earnest to achieve the objectives of the Uraan Pakistan initiative, contributing to the economic stability and prosperity of the country.