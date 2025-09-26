ICCI, Govt collaboration to boost business environment

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Member National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed has said that Pakistan’s victory against India, the Pakistan–Saudi Arabia defence agreement, and historic advancements in Pakistan–US relations are indicative of the country’s successes on international fora.

He said the honour of ensuring the security of Harmain Sharifain is a matter of immense pride for the entire nation.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) along with Members Provincial Assembly Punjab Chaudhry Sher Ali, Raja Mohammad Hanif, Malik Iftikhar Ahmad, and Malik Mansoor Afsar. Patron-in-Chief Founder Group Tarnol Chaudhry Wajid Ayub, President Talagang Chamber of Commerce and Industry Malik Shabbir, and other dignitaries also accompanied him to felicitate the newly elected President ICCI Sardar Tahir Mehmood.

Malik Abrar Ahmed said that the sitting PML-N government is taking all possible measures to create a conducive environment for ease of doing business in the country, which is crucial for attracting foreign direct investment and achieving economic stability.

He added that Pakistan’s immense tourism potential must be showcased through better coordination among institutions, facilitation for the business community, and adoption of pro-business policies.

He emphasized that anti-business and coercive measures must be avoided, and velvet hammering should be preferred, urging institutions like CDA and RDA to frame business-friendly policies in consultation with business leaders.

He praised ICCI for its dedicated role in serving the business community of Islamabad and assured his full support to the Chamber in ensuring a level playing field for entrepreneurs.

Members Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Sher Ali, Raja Hanif, Malik Iftikhar, and Malik Mansoor also lauded ICCI’s efforts in resolving business community issues.

They expressed confidence that under the leadership of Sardar Tahir Mehmood, ICCI would achieve new milestones in the coming years.

ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood highlighted that due to rapid urbanization, the country is facing a shortage of nearly 20 million housing units, a challenge likely to worsen without proper planning and action.

He reaffirmed that the private sector is committed to working alongside the government to bridge this gap. He added that ICCI is focusing on enhancing trade and investment relations with friendly countries and has chalked out future initiatives to achieve this goal.

Secretary General United Business Group and former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari thanked the dignitaries for their consistent support to ICCI.

He expressed confidence that Sardar Tahir Mehmood’s tenure would be exemplary due to his dedication and capabilities.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub and Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry also thanked the visiting guests for their goodwill gesture.

