ICCI greets Amir for permanent appointment as Chairman CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan on Wednesday felicitated Amir Ali Ahmad for his permanent appointment as Chairman Capital Development Authority.

The ICCI head along with a delegation visited CDA Headquarters and congratulated Amir Ali Ahmed on his permanent appointment as Chairman CDA.

Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President, Omais Khattak and others were in the delegation, said a press release.

Yasir Ilyas Khan said that after a long time, CDA under the leadership of Amir Ali Ahmed has become proactive for uplifting the infrastructure in the city including commercial and industrial areas by carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths and restoration of streetlights.

Therefore, his permanent appointment as Chairman CDA would give more confidence to the business community and the residents for better development works in Islamabad.

He said it was for the first time that Chairman CDA along with President ICCI had paid visits to various markets to see the needs of development works.

He urged the CDA to streamline the lease renewal process of commercial and industrial plots as the business community was facing great inconvenience due to its current difficult procedure.

He urged the CDA to expedite the construction of multi-storey parking plazas in markets to address the longstanding issue of parking.

He said that the process of issuing completion certificates of commercial and industrial buildings should also be further streamlined.

Fatma Azim Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Mian Akram Farid Chairman Founder and others also expressed best wishes for the Chairman CDA and hoped that he would continue to work with ICCI for resolving key issues of the business community.

Speaking at the occasion, Amir Ali Ahmed, Chairman CDA thanked ICCI delegation for visiting.

He said that the business community was playing key role in the economic development and measures would be taken to address their outstanding issues and to complete the remaining development works in commercial and industrial areas.

He said that ICCI has always cooperated with CDA for resolving the major issues of business class and reiterated that he would keep ICCI in loop on important matters to work jointly for the betterment and welfare of the business community of the Federal capital.