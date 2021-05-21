UrduPoint.com
ICCI Hails CDA For Carrying Out Development Works In Markets And Industrial Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:25 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has lauded the efforts of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for carrying out development works in markets and industrial areas of Islamabad that would uplift the look of the federal capital and facilitate the growth of business activities

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI said in a statement on Friday that he along with Amir Ali Ahmed, Chairman CDA had visited various markets of Islamabad including F-6 Markaz, G-6 Melody Market, Blue Area, Aabpara Market, F-10, F-11 andG-11 Markaz for needs assessment of development works and highlighted the areas that needed urgent attention of CDA for addressing issues.

Consequent upon those visits, CDA has now started the development works in markets and industrial areas including carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths and restoration of street lights which was laudable. He expressed thanks to the Chairman CDA and his team for fulfilling their commitments based on meetings of both sides and joint visits of commercial areas and hoped that in the coming days, people will see more development works in the rest of markets and industrial areas.

He said that the role of CDA was very important in the better development of the federal capital and appreciated the cooperative approach of Chairman CDA for taking initiatives to address the demands of the business community.

ICCI President said that Kahuta Industrial Triangle housed many important industries including pharmaceutical manufacturing units while with the efforts of ICCI, CDA has also allocated development budget for this industrial area. He, therefore, urged the CDA to start the development works in Kahuta Industrial Triangle as soon as possible including carpeting of roads, development of footpaths and well-functioning sewerage system and restoration of streetlights.

He also urged the need for renovation of water system and other required works as due to lack of development works in this industrial area since long, industrial units were facing great problems in production processes.

He assured that ICCI would extend all possible cooperation and support to CDA in addressing the other key issues of the business community including removal of encroachments so that with collective efforts, Islamabad could be developed as a role model city for the country.

