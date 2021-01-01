UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Hails Extension In Relief Package For Construction Sector

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:40 PM

ICCI hails extension in relief package for construction sector

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Fatima Azim on Friday hailed the announcement of extension in relief package by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the construction industry for another year.

She said that the business community of the entire country was demanding extension in the relief package for the construction industry as to take more advantage of this relief package, said ICCI press release issued here.

She termed it a very commendable decision as it would prove highly beneficial for the country and steer the economy out of current difficulties towards better recovery and growth.

Fatma Azim said that the PM has extended the fixed tax regime for the construction sector for one and the facility of non-disclosure of source of income for six months, which was very encouraging.

She said that the business community has also welcomed the one year's extension in the period for construction projects by allowing them to be completed by 2023 which would facilitate initiation and execution of more projects in this important sector.

She said that many other industries were associated with the construction industry so the expansion of the construction package would not only boost the business of all allied industries, it would also increase investment and create plenty of new jobs leading to reduction in unemployment and poverty.

ICCI Acting President further said that the business activities have been badly hit by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, which has prevented many members of the business community from filing their income tax returns.

Therefore, she appealed to the Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to allow sufficient extension in the period for filing of income tax returns so that more members of the business community could file their income tax returns with ease.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Business Chamber Commerce All From Industry Jobs Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

30 minutes ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

47 minutes ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

48 minutes ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

1 hour ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

1 hour ago

DEWA organises training and brainstorming session ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.