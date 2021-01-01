ICCI hails extension in relief package for construction sector

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Fatima Azim on Friday hailed the announcement of extension in relief package by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the construction industry for another year.

She said that the business community of the entire country was demanding extension in the relief package for the construction industry as to take more advantage of this relief package, said ICCI press release issued here.

She termed it a very commendable decision as it would prove highly beneficial for the country and steer the economy out of current difficulties towards better recovery and growth.

Fatma Azim said that the PM has extended the fixed tax regime for the construction sector for one and the facility of non-disclosure of source of income for six months, which was very encouraging.

She said that the business community has also welcomed the one year's extension in the period for construction projects by allowing them to be completed by 2023 which would facilitate initiation and execution of more projects in this important sector.

She said that many other industries were associated with the construction industry so the expansion of the construction package would not only boost the business of all allied industries, it would also increase investment and create plenty of new jobs leading to reduction in unemployment and poverty.

ICCI Acting President further said that the business activities have been badly hit by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, which has prevented many members of the business community from filing their income tax returns.

Therefore, she appealed to the Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to allow sufficient extension in the period for filing of income tax returns so that more members of the business community could file their income tax returns with ease.