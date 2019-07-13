UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Hails FBR Move To Introduce Single Tax Portal For Taxpayers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:11 PM

ICCI hails FBR move to introduce single tax portal for taxpayers

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that FBR is reportedly working in collaboration with provinces to introduce a single tax portal for taxpayers to file their sales tax returns of goods and services at one platform

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that FBR is reportedly working in collaboration with provinces to introduce a single tax portal for taxpayers to file their sales tax returns of goods and services at one platform, which was a laudable initiative as it would greatly facilitate them in filing sales tax returns and reduce the cost of doing business.The move would also contribute towards improving ease of doing business in the country.Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, RafatFarid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that under the current sales tax regime, businesses are facing difficulties in filing sales tax returns of goods and services as they have to file returns of goods at Federal and that of services at provincial level.

However, they said that with the introduction of online single tax portal, all taxpayers will be able to file their sales tax returns of goods and services at a single window that would be a great facilitation for them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Chamber FBR Commerce All Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Second round of talks on Kartarpur Corridor takes ..

2 minutes ago

Poetry recital in honor of Shah Dil Shams held at ..

2 minutes ago

Cement domestic sale to remain dull in FY19 due to ..

2 minutes ago

How affidavit of judge suddenly leaked to media? ..

2 minutes ago

Empowering Environmental Protection Deptt: establi ..

4 minutes ago

Van Garderen out of Tour with broken bone

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.