ICCI hails FBR move to introduce single tax portal for taxpayers

(@imziishan)

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that FBR is reportedly working in collaboration with provinces to introduce a single tax portal for taxpayers to file their sales tax returns of goods and services at one platform

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that FBR is reportedly working in collaboration with provinces to introduce a single tax portal for taxpayers to file their sales tax returns of goods and services at one platform, which was a laudable initiative as it would greatly facilitate them in filing sales tax returns and reduce the cost of doing business.The move would also contribute towards improving ease of doing business in the country.Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, RafatFarid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that under the current sales tax regime, businesses are facing difficulties in filing sales tax returns of goods and services as they have to file returns of goods at Federal and that of services at provincial level.

However, they said that with the introduction of online single tax portal, all taxpayers will be able to file their sales tax returns of goods and services at a single window that would be a great facilitation for them.