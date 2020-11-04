UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

ICCI hails government's energy relief package for SMEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has welcomed the announcement of an energy relief package by the current government for SMEs and industries.

They termed it a highly positive development as it would bring down the production cost, make our industry competitive and help in enhancing country's exports.

However, the Chamber urged the government to provided this relief on all units of electricity consumed by SMEs and industries to enable them in achieving accelerated growth which would help turn around the economy.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, ICCI said that power tariffs in Pakistan were considered the highest in the region due to which the cost of doing business had gone up significantly and our SMEs were facing great difficulties in producing goods at competitive prices thus exports were suffering.

He hoped that providing 50 percent relief in commercial electricity price to SMEs on additional usage from November this year to June next year and 25 percent relief to all industries on additional usage of electricity for three years would be instrumental in reducing production cost and boosting industrialization in the country leading to increase in exports. He said that abolishing peak hour regime was a laudable step of the government to support the industry.

Yasir Ilyas Khan urged the government to reduce high taxes on power tariffs and also consider providing similar relief to industry in gas tariffs for the next three years that would make our industry very competitive and help boost exports. He also urged the government for fixing power tariffs for the next five years at one level, which would give more confidence to the investors and help businesses make long-term planning for growth and expansion.

He said that Pakistan was mostly depending on thermal fuel for energy generation due to which cost of electricity was very high and urged that the government to focus on renewable energy sources including water, wind and solar to produce cheap energy that would make Pakistan an attractive destination for local and foreign investment.

He further said that government should take measures to control power theft and transmission and distribution losses as to cover such losses, the government mostly tended to pass on their burden to the end consumers due to which commercial and domestic consumers were facing high electricity prices.

He said that an inquiry report of NEPRA had disclosed that Discos had installed 30-35 percent faster meters and emphasized to investigate this issue to save consumers from such injustices and unethical practices.

