ICCI hails govt decision to lift time restrictions on businesses

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Monday hailed the government decision to lift time limit from commercial activities, terming it a positive development that would allow businesses to operate without restrictions, recover from losses and play a role for economic revival of the country.

President ICCI, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in a statement said that the government had adopted a proactive approach for businesses as with the decline in the cases of Covid-19 pandemic, it had lifted the time limits from commercial activities, which was a laudable move.

He said the businesses have suffered huge losses due to lockdowns and limitations on timings enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus and hoped that the lifting of restrictions on commercial activities would help businesses in reviving business activities and making some recovery of losses.

He expressed special thanks to the ICT Administration, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafaat and Chief Commissioner Amir Ali Ahmed for their cooperation and support to the businesses in these tough times and hoped that they would continue to facilitate the business community similarly in future as well.

ICCI President further commended the decision of the government to allow the indoor wedding ceremonies from March 15, 2021 with stringent COVID SOPs.

He said that thousands of people were employed in marquees and wedding halls, but the closure of these businesses had rendered them jobless putting their families in great financial difficulties.

He said that the growth of business activities of many sub-sectors including poultry, meat, fruits and vegetables was dependent on marquees and wedding halls, therefore, closure of these businesses was multiplying the problems of all allied businesses.

Therefore, he hoped that allowing indoor wedding ceremonies would be helpful in reviving the business of multiple sectors.

Welcoming the government decision to life time limit from commercial activities, Fatma Azim Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry appealed to the business community of all sectors to ensure strict compliance of SOPs while running commercial activities and extend a helping hand to the government's efforts in controlling the spread of Covid-19 pandemic so that with the normalization of COVID situation, all business activities could get back to the normal routine and play positive role in stabilizing the economy.