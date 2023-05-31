UrduPoint.com

ICCI Hails Re-election Of Turkiye President Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ICCI hails re-election of Turkiye President Erdogan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Wednesday said that the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a manifestation of the Turkish people's confidence in his personality and policies. He said that the Turkish President supported Pakistan like a brother in every difficult time and his country once again had seen as a world power because of his sustainable policies, said a press release.

He said that the people of Pakistan love him immensely and had not forget his services in every difficult time.

He expressed these views while talking to the Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pachi during a visit to the Turkish Embassy along with a delegation of the ICC.

On this occasion, the delegation congratulated the Ambassador on the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as President.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that these words of the President of Turkiye are closest to the truth that Pakistan and Turkey were two countries and one nation. What happens in Ankara, we feel in Islamabad, he expressed and added, Turkiye has supported Pakistan in every hour of difficulty and hoped that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye will become a strong economic power and a stronghold of the Islamic world.

Pakistanis as a nation will never forget their services, be it the 2005 earthquake or other natural disasters, the government and the people of Turkiye actively participated in relief activities on every occasion, he added.

The ICCI president said that Turkiye's standing with Pakistan at every forum on the Kashmir issue was an indication that the relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye was very deep and sustainable. In recent days, Turkey paid its right to friendship by boycotting the G20 conference held in Occupied Kashmir, he said adding, the Pakistani nation and government are always ready to help Turkiye in every difficulty.

After the establishment of Pakistan, he said, Turkey was among the first countries to recognize Pakistan and even today both countries stand side by side in difficult times.

He further said that under the leadership of President Erdogan, Turkey had made enormous progress in various fields and the present success was behind his endless services.

On this occasion, the Ambassador of Turkey thanked ICCI President and the delegation. He said, the relationship between both countries is an example and I hope the relationship between both will be stronger in the future.

He said that the people of Turkiye would never forget the way the Pakistani people and government supported Turkey in the recent earthquake.

On this occasion, he thanked the President of ICCCI for giving valuable donations to the victims of the earthquake and presented certificates of appreciation on behalf of the government of Turkey.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Earthquake World ICC Turkey Visit Progress Ankara Chamber Tayyip Erdogan Commerce Government Industry Love

Recent Stories

BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate o ..

BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate on Global Waste Recycling stand ..

11 minutes ago
 Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

2 hours ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

3 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

5 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.