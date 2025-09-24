ICCI holds 41st AGM, shares vision for business growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) held its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, which was attended by a large number of members including former Presidents, Council Members and Executive Members.

The AGM unanimously approved the minutes of the 40th AGM, adopted the annual report of the Chamber for 2024-25, the Audit Report 2024-25, the Budget for 2025-26 presented by the Secretary General Ghulam Murtaza and appointed auditors for the year 2025-26, said a press release.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President ICCI, in his address expressed deep gratitude for being elected unopposed, terming it a great honour to lead the premier Chamber of the Federal capital. He reaffirmed his resolve to promote trade and investment, foster a conducive business environment, and play a proactive role in national economic development.

Highlighting the pressing concerns of the business community, the ICCI President said that rising costs and regulatory hurdles continue to hamper ease of doing business. He assured that he and his team would spare no effort to secure a business-friendly atmosphere in Islamabad through strong advocacy and constructive engagement.

Stressing that ICCI is the “second home” of the business community, he said that under his open-door policy, all decisions would be taken in consultation.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood apprised the AGM that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) notification regarding an increase in property tax.

The Court has held that the collection of property tax falls under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI), not CDA, and directed that tax should continue to be charged at previous rates.

Outlining his priorities, the ICCI President said that resolving issues of markets and industrial areas, organizing national and international exhibitions, holding Business Opportunity Conferences and Awards, and strengthening B2B linkages with overseas chambers will remain high on his agenda.

He stressed that since most of the challenges of businesses are linked with CDA, building a strong and result-oriented working relationship with the civic body would be among his foremost objectives.

Tariq Sadiq, Chairman Founder Group, congratulated Sardar Tahir Mehmood on his election and expressed confidence that with his God-gifted qualities and vision, he would deliver exemplary performance during his tenure.

Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub also assured that the team would make every effort to deliver on commitments, while Vice President Muhammad Irfan Chaudhry pledged to resolve market issues through close consultation with elected representatives.