ICCI holds ceremony to honors promoted Police Officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organized a ceremony in honor of police officers who have been promoted to the rank of SP.

Shams Gill, a retired Police Officer was also given a shield and his services were lauded, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that the police have an important role in the development of business and investment in any society.

When the police provide a peaceful and safe environment to the business community and investors, business activities flourish and the society moves towards prosperity.

He said that the performance of Islamabad police is much better than other cities of the country which is commendable.

He congratulated the promoted police officers and urged them to use modern technology to control crime to make Islamabad a role model city for law-and-order situation.

Fasd Waheed, Senior Vice President of ICCI, said that the close relationship between ICCI and the Islamabad Police is very helpful for the better protection of the interests of the business community and the development of the city.

He said that the relationship of trust between the police and citizens is very important in controlling crime in Islamabad, so the police should make more progress in this regard.

Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, said that the police are maintaining law and order in the city with better efforts and their services in this regard are commendable.

He said that there is a need to improve the image of the police in society and assured that ICCI will play its role in promoting the positive image of the police in society.

He stressed that the business community and the police should work together to thwart the efforts of those who disturb the peace of the city.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI, said that compared to cities like London and New York, the law-and-order situation in Islamabad is better, for which the services of the police are laudable.

He said that the police have an important role in making the people abide by the law and hoped that the Islamabad police would fulfill this role well.

He said that despite the scarcity of resources, Islamabad Police is trying to provide better service to the public, for which it deserves praise.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Former President of ICCI, and Secretary General UBG Pakistan Zafar Bakhtawari emphasized that hardworking and honest police officers and personnel should be better motivated to inculcate in others the spirit of better service to the public.

He said that intolerance is increasing in our society which is worrying, so young police officers should be trained on modern lines so that they play an active role in promoting patience and tolerance in society.

Former President ICCI and FPCCI Zubair Ahmed Malik also congratulated the promoted police officers and said that their promotion is the best recognition of their services.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Hakam Khan, SP Rukhsar Mehdi, SP Ch. Abdi, SP Iqbal Khan, SP Fazal Abbas, and SP Raja Tahir thanked ICCI for organizing the function in their honor and said that such functions motivate them a lot.

They assured that the police will continue to play their role for the better protection of the interests of the business community so that the traders and industrialists can better promote their commercial and industrial activities in a peaceful and safe environment and contribute to the development of the economy.