ICCI Holds Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Celebrate 75th Independence Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on CDA Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan was the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Ali Nawaz Awan said that being an independent nation for Pakistan was a great blessing of Allah and every person of the nation should play role for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that the business community is playing a vital role in the economic development of the country and the government was taking multiple initiatives to facilitate them in promotion of business and investment activities.

He said that due to the resilient efforts of the business community, our economy has achieved around 4 percent growth last year, which is a remarkable achievement.

He said that the government is fully aware of the challenges being faced by the country and has adopted a comprehensive plan of economic and structural reforms for its sustainable development.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI said that the Independence Day of Pakistan reminded us that we as a nation should work hard with honesty and dedication to make Pakistan a strong country.

He said that Pakistan was created with great sacrifices and every person of the nation should contribute for its better development.

He said that despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic, the business community has performed well due to which our economy is now on the track of sound growth.

However, he emphasized to focus on further promoting ease of doing business that would further accelerate the pace of economic development.

Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI and others also spoke at the occasion and said that Pakistan was endowed with lots of natural resources and government should cooperate with private sector to transform the country into a rising economy.

They resolved that business community would fully support the government in its endeavors aimed at making Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country.

