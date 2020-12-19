ICCI holds Quran Khawani

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) held a Quran Khawani for the departed soul of its former President and renowned business leader Munawar Mughal (Late) at his 6th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) held a Quran Khawani for the departed soul of its former President and renowned business leader Munawar Mughal (Late) at his 6th anniversary.

They offered Dua for departed souls of Muhammad Siddique Butt (Late), Muhammad Raza Khan (Late), Khalid Masood Bhola (Late), Muzzammil Hussain Sabri (Late) and Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam (Late), said a press release issued here.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Khan Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Akram Farid Chairman Founder Group, Executive Committee Members, former Presidents, senior members and large number of business community were also present.

Munawar Mughal died on December 24, 2014 due to cardiac arrest.

He was one of the founding members of ICCI. He served twice as President ICCI and was also elected as Vice President, FPCCI.

During his life he rendered countless services for business community of theregion and was a popular business leader.