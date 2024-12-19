Open Menu

ICCI Holds Quran Khawani For Deceased Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) arranged a Quran Khawani at the 10th death anniversary of its former President, Munawar Mughal (Late), a renowned business leader and one of the founding members of ICCI.

Khursheed Ahmed Qadri  offered  Dua for the Esaal-e-Sawab of Munawar Mughal and other deceased former office bearers of the ICCI, said a press release.

Munawar Mughal (Late) passed away on December 20, 2014, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated service to the business community.

He served ICCI with distinction, holding the office of President twice and Vice President of FPCCI once.

The ICCI also acknowledged Munawar Mughal's efforts in promoting economic growth and development in the region.

His leadership and vision played a significant role in shaping the business community in Islamabad.

Munawar Mughal's legacy continues to inspire the business community, and the ICCI remains committed to carrying forward his vision of promoting economic development and prosperity in the region.

The ceremony was attended by ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice Presid and representatives of different traders Welfare Associations attended the ceremony in large number.

