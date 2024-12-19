ICCI Holds Quran Khawani For Deceased Leader
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) arranged a Quran Khawani at the 10th death anniversary of its former President, Munawar Mughal (Late), a renowned business leader and one of the founding members of ICCI.
Khursheed Ahmed Qadri offered Dua for the Esaal-e-Sawab of Munawar Mughal and other deceased former office bearers of the ICCI, said a press release.
Munawar Mughal (Late) passed away on December 20, 2014, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated service to the business community.
He served ICCI with distinction, holding the office of President twice and Vice President of FPCCI once.
The ICCI also acknowledged Munawar Mughal's efforts in promoting economic growth and development in the region.
His leadership and vision played a significant role in shaping the business community in Islamabad.
Munawar Mughal's legacy continues to inspire the business community, and the ICCI remains committed to carrying forward his vision of promoting economic development and prosperity in the region.
The ceremony was attended by ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice Presid and representatives of different traders Welfare Associations attended the ceremony in large number.
Recent Stories
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI holds Quran Khawani for deceased leader5 minutes ago
-
MNFS&Research ensures to address challenges for enhancing rice export15 minutes ago
-
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points1 hour ago
-
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs2,600 per tola3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 9.06 % to Rs 3.8 trillion in 5 months3 hours ago
-
Rice exports increased by 35.40% in 05 months of FY2024-255 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close mixed Thursday5 hours ago
-
European car market shrank 1.9% in November6 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens Thursday down6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago