ICCI holds Quran Khawani for Munawar Mughal (Late)

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) held Quran Khawani for its former President and renowned business leader Munawar Mughal (Late) on the occasion of his 9th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) held Quran Khawani for its former President and renowned business leader Munawar Mughal (Late) on the occasion of his 9th death anniversary.

ICCI office bearers executive committee members, former Presidents Abdul Rauf Alam, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi and a large number of business community participated in the Quran Khawani, said a press release.

Khursheed Ahmed Qadri offered Dua for the Esaal-e-Sawab of Munawar Mughal (Late).

He also offered Dua for other deceased former Presidents ICCI Muzzamil Sabri, Ch. Muhammad Aslam, Khalid Masud Bhola, Muhammad Siddique Butt & Muhammad Raza Khan (Late) as well as Muhammad Hussain former Vice President ICCI.

Munawar Mughal (Late) had died on 20th December 2014 due to cardiac arrest.

He was one of the founding members of ICCI. He served twice as President ICCI and once as Vice President of FPCCI.

During his life, he rendered great services to the business community and was a popular business leader of traders.