ICCI hosted Barkat-e-Sehar Program; collects donations of Rs 20 million for PSH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) hosted a Barkat-e-Sehar program in collaboration with Serena Hotels, here, and received donations of around Rs 20 million for Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH).

The event was attended by famous traders and industrialists of Islamabad.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, while addressing the event, announced to give 50 kanal of land in Chakwal to Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) for constructing its branch in that area.

He paid tributes to the services of Zamrud Khan, Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes, who had dedicated his life for the welfare of orphans.

He urged the members of the business community to fully cooperate with Pakistan Sweet Homes so that this institution could continue to provide better care to the orphans and enable them to become productive citizens of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Zamurrad Khan Patron in Chief, Pakistan Sweet Homes thanked ICCI members for contributing to the welfare of Pakistan Sweet Homes.

He also thanked Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for announcing the provision of 50 Kanal of land for the PHS and pledged to start the construction of the PHS centre on the given land.

.