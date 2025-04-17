ICCI Hosts Business Forum To Promote Pakistan- Ethiopia Trade Ties
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 07:14 PM
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), in collaboration with the Embassy of Ethiopia, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Thursday organized a Business Forum
The event was aimed at to mobilize the local business community for Pakistan’s upcoming Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, scheduled from May 15 to 17, 2025.
The forum was co-chaired by Dr. Jemal Beker, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI.
The forum attracted strong participation from members of the business community, who expressed keen interest in exploring trade and investment opportunities in Africa, particularly in Ethiopia.
In his address, Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker invited Pakistani entrepreneurs to explore the substantial economic opportunities in Ethiopia and the wider African continent.
He highlighted the dual opportunity presented by the Single Country Exhibition and the ‘Invest in Ethiopia’ Business Forum, set to take place in Addis Ababa from May 12-13, 2025, drawing international attention.
“These two events are golden opportunities for Pakistani businesses to build partnerships not only with Ethiopian counterparts but also with investors and stakeholders from across the African continent – a market of over 1.4 billion people, rich in natural resources,” the Ambassador stated.
He further shared Ethiopia’s comparative advantages, including access to green and sustainable energy, an affordable and skilled labor force, a strategic geographical location, and supportive investment policies.
The Ambassador also noted the availability of dedicated industrial parks in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and information technology.
ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi echoed the Ambassador's remarks, describing Ethiopia as a high-potential destination for Pakistani exports and investments.
He emphasized that Pakistan’s skilled workforce, vibrant SME sector, and export-oriented economy position the country as a strong partner in Africa’s industrial growth.
“At ICCI, we are committed to acting as a catalyst for meaningful international collaboration. We aim to connect our entrepreneurs with emerging markets and facilitate cross-border trade through forums like this,” he added.
Ms. Nudrat Hussain, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce, reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening economic relations with Africa under its ‘Look Africa’ and ‘Engage Africa’ policies.
She urged the business community to take advantage of the growing diplomatic and trade linkages between Pakistan and African nations.
Laiq Daraz Khan, Director at TDAP, underscored the vast potential of Africa’s large population and growing consumer base.
He encouraged businesses to expand their global footprint and shared his positive personal experience, affirming Ethiopia’s safety and hospitality for investors.
