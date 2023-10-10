ICCI, IBECHS to establish Expo Centre in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Intelligence Bureau Employee’s Cooperative Housing Society and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) have agreed for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Expo Centre in the federal capital with joint efforts.

In this regard, the IBECHS hosted a reception in the honor of delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here Tuesday.

Both sides held fruitful discussions to move forward

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Mehmood, President, Intelligence Bureau Employee’s Cooperative Housing Society said expo centers play an important role in promoting exports and attracting investment. He said that the Expo Center as a joint venture of Gulberg Green and ICCI in the Federal Capital would provide permanent exhibition facilities to encourage buyer-seller interaction and promoting trade and exports.

He asserted that this project of national importance would go a long way in improving the economy.

Tariq Mehmood said that the Expo Centre would make the federal capital a hub of business and investment activities and stressed the value addition of products to boost exports and revive the economy. He said that Gulberg Green was situated at an ideal location and many new development projects would be completed here.

He was optimistic that the Expo Center would open up many new avenues for promotion of business, investment and exports.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the partnership between ICCI and Gulberg Green for the Expo Centre was a step in the right direction to improve the economy as this permanent facility would showcase the exportable products of Pakistan and boost exports.

He said that many countries including China and Turkey have increased their exports and tourism by organizing expos and hoped that this Expo Center would also help enhance exports and tourism in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has great potential to boost exports and expressed hope that the expo center would contribute positively towards achieving this goal.

The President ICCI said that the Chamber has been making efforts since long for the establishment of a new industrial estate in the region and it is ready to work with Gulberg Green for materialization of this important project.

He said that ICCI would also like to set up JVs with Gulberg Green for many other projects including industrial estate, hospital, university and college.