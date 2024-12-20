Open Menu

ICCI-ICSTSI Agree To Collaborate For Ease Of Doing Business

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), emphasized the importance of unity among business community members to create a favorable business environment and drive economic growth.

He made this statement while meeting with a delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI), led by its President Mohammad Awais Satti.

President Qureshi welcomed the delegation and appreciated their gesture of felicitating the new office bearers of ICCI.

The ICCI President discussed his initiatives to enhance the Chamber's service delivery, including introducing corporate culture, digitalizing the membership department, and organizing expos.

He mentioned the Chamber's efforts to acquire land for the Islamabad Industrial Estate and the establishment of Facilitation Desks of various organizations to support the business community.

The ICCI President informed the delegation about the Facilitation Desks working at the Chamber, including those for NADRA, Police, Federal Tax Ombudsman, IESCO, and the Mediation Council.

He announced that another Facilitation Desk of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) would be inaugurated on Saturday. He extended an offer to ICSTSI members to utilize the Chamber's facilities and collaborate to resolve traders' problems.

He assured that ICCI's doors are open for ICSTSI members and that both organizations should work together to promote the ease of doing business and resolve issues faced by the business community.

ICSTSI representatives, including President Mohammad Awais Satti, Chairman Qazi Mohammad Ilyas, and Vice President Sardar Zaheer Ahmed, congratulated the ICCI office bearers and pledged their support for the Chamber's initiatives.

They also highlighted the problems faced by small traders and expressed hope that ICCI would provide them with all possible support to resolve their issues.

