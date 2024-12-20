ICCI-ICSTSI Agree To Collaborate For Ease Of Doing Business
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), emphasized the importance of unity among business community members to create a favorable business environment and drive economic growth.
He made this statement while meeting with a delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI), led by its President Mohammad Awais Satti.
President Qureshi welcomed the delegation and appreciated their gesture of felicitating the new office bearers of ICCI.
The ICCI President discussed his initiatives to enhance the Chamber's service delivery, including introducing corporate culture, digitalizing the membership department, and organizing expos.
He mentioned the Chamber's efforts to acquire land for the Islamabad Industrial Estate and the establishment of Facilitation Desks of various organizations to support the business community.
The ICCI President informed the delegation about the Facilitation Desks working at the Chamber, including those for NADRA, Police, Federal Tax Ombudsman, IESCO, and the Mediation Council.
He announced that another Facilitation Desk of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) would be inaugurated on Saturday. He extended an offer to ICSTSI members to utilize the Chamber's facilities and collaborate to resolve traders' problems.
He assured that ICCI's doors are open for ICSTSI members and that both organizations should work together to promote the ease of doing business and resolve issues faced by the business community.
ICSTSI representatives, including President Mohammad Awais Satti, Chairman Qazi Mohammad Ilyas, and Vice President Sardar Zaheer Ahmed, congratulated the ICCI office bearers and pledged their support for the Chamber's initiatives.
They also highlighted the problems faced by small traders and expressed hope that ICCI would provide them with all possible support to resolve their issues.
Recent Stories
European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership
Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.38%5 minutes ago
-
ICCI-ICSTSI agree to collaborate for ease of doing business5 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs2,000 per tola15 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce chairs 2nd executive committee meeting of NEDB35 minutes ago
-
SECP sets standardized performance benchmarks for collective investment schemes1 hour ago
-
Finance minister reiterates govt’s resolve to restructure, transform country’s tax system2 hours ago
-
Soya bean oil imports decreased 10. 01%, palm increased 7.13 % in five months3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 202410 hours ago
-
CSA probationary officers visit FPCCI20 hours ago