UrduPoint.com

ICCI, ICSTSI Call For Ease Of Doing Business To Revive Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ICCI, ICSTSI call for ease of doing business to revive economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI) discussed matters of mutual interest and called upon the government to focus on promoting ease of doing business in order to revive the economy.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI leading a delegation, visited ICSTSI to congratulate President Sajjad Sarwar and his team, said a press release issued here by the chamber.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI said that small businesses are playing important role in promoting economic activities and stressed that the government should allot plots to Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industries so that these institutions can play more effective role in promoting small businesses that will facilitate the growth of new start-ups, enhance exports, generate jobs and help revive the economy.

He said that due to the high transaction costs and tough collateral requirements, small businesses are facing great problems in getting loans from banks and emphasized that the government should address this issue to increase their share in the total private sector credit so that these businesses can play an enhanced role in the economic development of the country.

He assured that ICCI would cooperate with ICSTSI in resolving the key issues of small traders and small industries to facilitate their better growth.

Sajjad Sarwar, President, Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries said that close liaison and cooperation between ICCI and ICSTSI will be very helpful in serving the cause of the business community.

He said that the economy of Pakistan is passing through a difficult time and stressed that promoting the ease of doing business should be the top priority of the government to improve the economy.

He emphasized that CDA should construct parking plazas in markets to address the long standing issues of traders and focus on better development of markets.

He said that small traders and small industries are making useful contributions towards the economy and urged that the government should focus on resolving their key issues to facilitate their better growth.

Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader, Zafar Bakhtawari, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Ajmal Baloch, Khalid Chaudhry and others were in the delegation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Chamber Market Commerce Capital Development Authority From Government Industry Share Top Jobs

Recent Stories

New army chief's appointment process starts today: ..

New army chief's appointment process starts today: Khawaja Asif

49 minutes ago
 Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

3 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

4 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

5 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.