ICCI Lauds Government Initiatives For Developing Gemstone Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, on Monday lauded the government's directives to develop a comprehensive strategy for gemstone mining in Gilgit-Baltistan, aimed at reducing gemstone wastage.
He noted that authorities had been instructed to devise a strategy for gemstone mining in the Gilgit-Baltistan region within a month, with the goals of minimizing wastage and boosting exports to generate foreign exchange for the country, according to a press release.
Bakhtawari also welcomed the government's commitment to launching a pilot project in the region, which will align gemstone mining, cutting, and value addition with international standards.
He highlighted that the ICCI is focused on promoting economic activities in the country by improving the ease of doing business and unlocking its vast tourism potential.
He emphasized the importance of leveraging Pakistan's significant gemstone reserves, particularly in the northern and northwestern regions, which are rich in high-quality stones such as peridot, aquamarine, topaz, ruby, and emerald.
However, he pointed out that 80% of Pakistan's gemstone exports are in raw form. This underscores the need for internationally recognized certifications to enhance the industry’s development, boost national exports, and create more employment opportunities.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.200 per tola to Rs.260,0001 minute ago
-
Machinery imports increased by 37.40% in first month of FY 2024-251 hour ago
-
Soyabean, palm oil imports reduced by 93.20% and 13.99% in July2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $297 million from IT services' export during July 20243 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close mixed Monday3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower on firm yen3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 20248 hours ago
-
ICCI for starting direct flights for Indonesia20 hours ago
-
PCMEA, TDAP discuss preparations for World Carpet Expo22 hours ago