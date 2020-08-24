UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Lauds Government's Agreement With IPPs To Reduce Power Tariff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:04 PM

ICCI lauds government's agreement with IPPs to reduce power tariff

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has lauded the move of the government to sign a basic agreement with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to reduce power tariffs and provide cheap electricity to the end consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has lauded the move of the government to sign a basic agreement with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to reduce power tariffs and provide cheap electricity to the end consumers.

The ICCI termed it a highly positive development that would help bring down cost of doing business and facilitating growth of business activities.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President ICCI said electricity cost in Pakistan was very high which was a major cause of high production cost making our exports uncompetitive in the international market, said a press release.

He said high power tariff was also a discouraging factor for the potential investors as capital always moved towards the destinations where manufacturing cost was quite reasonable.

He hoped that the agreement of the government signed with IPPs would pave way for reviving business activities and attracting more local and foreign investment in the country.

ICCI President said power generated through expensive fossil fuel has the highest share in our energy mix and significant depreciation in the value of rupee against Dollar has made great increase in energy cost due to which growth of industry was facing severe problems.

He said Pakistan has great potential to generate cheap electricity through hydro and other renewable sources and stressed that government should focus on enhancing share of cheap power sources in its energy mix that would facilitate accelerated growth of business and investment activities and put the economy on the path of sustainable growth.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses in Pakistan were quite high as compared to international benchmark and to cover these losses, successive governments always resorted to the easy solution of increasing power tariffs for commercial and domestic consumers, but this approach has produced harmful consequences for the economy.

Therefore, he urged the government for bring drastic reforms in power companies to improve their performance and reduce their T&D losses.

He urged the government to consider privatization of power companies that would bring healthy competition in energy sector as has been witnessed in the banking and telecom sectors.

He said privatization of power companies would ultimately lead to the improvement in their companies and generation of electricity at competitive rates that would produce multiple benefits to the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Electricity Exports Business Dollar Lead Chamber Market Commerce Government Agreement Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

51 seconds ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

20 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

50 minutes ago

Xinjiang grants 'naan masters' professional qualif ..

31 seconds ago

US approves plasma to treat virus, global death to ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.