ICCI lauds PM efforts for establishing Panahgas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide Panahgahs to the poor people of the society which was a great service to the humanity.

ICCI head leading a delegation visited 'Panahgah' Centre in Sector G-9/4, Islamabad and interacted with the beneficiaries of the facility.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas appreciated the quality of facilities being provided at Panahgah to the needy and deserving persons.

He said that ICCI was ready to work with PBM for the welfare of needy persons to provide them a better life.

ICCI delegation along with Managing Director PBM also enjoyed lunch with the beneficiaries of Panahgah.

Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) gave a detailed briefing to the ICCI delegation about the initiative.

He said that this project encompasses the most vulnerable community of the country including daily wagers, laborers, passengers, and attendants with the patients.

He informed the delegation that at present twenty-two (22) such centres were operational throughout the country, whereas on the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the expansion plan of this project was also being implemented on fast track basis.

He also highlighted the effective policy to provide the uniform facilities in all the Panahgahs including stringent measures taken to ensure the quality and hygienic meals in the centres.Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI and other members of delegation also appreciated the good facilities being provided in the Panahgah and reiterated that the business community would cooperate with the Pakistan Bait ul Mal for the welfare of needy persons.