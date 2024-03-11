ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday launched 'Asaan Sehat Card Program,' for bringing Sehat Card at private level for all business community in the capital city of Islamabad.

Member National Assembly and PMLN Leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that Government is a very difficult task in present times, we have come to power with the spirit of service, said a press release issued here.

Differences in politics are based on ideology, it should not be turned into personal enmity, the government has accepted the mission of serving the people. At this time, all the leadership of the country is mature, he said.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that everyone is requested to promote understanding for the development and prosperity of the country, we will change the shape of Islamabad in the next 5 years.

Addressing the launch ceremony of Digital Sehat Asaan Card at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that bringing Sehat Card at private level for all business communities is a great achievement of President ICCI.

He said that since the last 30 years the population of Islamabad has increased many times but new hospitals have not been built. At least three more hospitals like PIMS should be established in Islamabad.

In the next five years, the health system of Islamabad will be completely transformed. Islamabad Chamber, the major stakeholder of the city, will work together to solve the problems.He said the government is facing many challenges.

There are big challenges of inflation, unemployment, energy, law and order in the country, on which the government will have a special focus. Economic stability in the country is linked to political stability, all parties should be united for the country, he added.

Under the leadership of Ahsan Bakhtawari, the role of Islamabad Chamber is prominent among all chambers at present, while Zafar Bakhtawari's services to Islamabad are unforgettable.

Speaking at the event, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Bakhtawari said that asan sehat card was a dream for the business community which they have been able to fulfill.

He said that with the digital health card, the business community of Islamabad will get better health facilities.

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce wants to establish its own medical center, he said.

It is desired that like Karachi and other chambers, Islamabad Chamber should establish its own hospital and will make every possible effort to provide convenience to the business community and citizens of Islamabad.

He said that ICCI will talk to CDA for provision of plot for establishment of hospital and medical center.A new government has been formed, the cooperation of the government and related institutions is required for development work in the markets of Islamabad, he said. President ICCI The Founder Group will fulfill all the promises it made to the traders.

The new government should work on a priority basis for economic and political stability in the country.Senior Vice President ICCI Faad Waheed said Chairman of CDA should be from Islamabad, only he can better understand the problems of the city.

PIMS Hospital can be run better if the chamber is included in the board. CEO MEDXOL Health Company Ali Iqbal said that medical camps will be organized in every center and market of Islamabad.

More than 120 hospitals from all over Pakistan are on MEDXOL's panel. All set to provide better healthcare facilities to the business community, he said.

Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik said that the credit for bringing Asaan sehat card goes to President ICCI Ahsan Bakhtawari. Not only the members of the Chamber but all the small and big businessmen of Islamabad will benefit from Asaan Health Card.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari said that there is a request from the government to include the representatives of Islamabad in the Federal Cabinet.

The Prime Minister is requested to include Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in the federal cabinet, if the representatives of Islamabad are not included in the federal cabinet, the problems of city power will not be solved.