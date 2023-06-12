UrduPoint.com

ICCI Launches Entrepreneurship Program For Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday launched an entrepreneurship program for the students to provide them the opportunity to learn business skills and encourage trade and entrepreneurship in the country

Addressing the launching ceremony, President ICC Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that women comprise about 52 percent of the local population and that sustainable development was not possible without their full involvement in economic activities.

There was a need to focus on entrepreneurship, it is not possible to accommodate millions of young people who have graduated from universities in the public and private sectors.

Chamber members, Director Federal Directorate of Education Professor Aftab Tariq, principals and a large number of students of educational institutions of Islamabad participated in the ceremony.

President ICCI said that all government schools and colleges of Islamabad are 50-60 years old, their reconstruction has become inevitable and urged the need for allocating resources for their uplift.

He said that attention should be given to IT education in all government schools and colleges of Islamabad, adding that Islamabad Chamber is ready to play its role to make Islamabad an IT hub.

He said that ICCI� was also ready to provide skill training to students about entrepreneurship as well as business under the entrepreneurship program of Islamabad Chamber.

He said that he will provide funds for the IT lab in Islamabad College for Girls, similarly, business personalities of Islamabad should be included to provide facilities in other colleges.

He said that every school and college should allocate a room for the education of out-of-school children and arrange education for them.

President Islamabad Chamber said that this program of ICCI is a great opportunity for students of educational institutions of Islamabad to learn business skills during their studies.

He said that IT is the sector that has the most entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth.

In the current budget, the government has taken steps to promote entrepreneurship, he said adding that for the promotion of entrepreneurship, the government should provide loans to the youth on easy installments.

He said that this initiative of the chamber was the first step and it will take further measures to promote entrepreneurship among students.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice President Engineer Azhar ul� islam urged the youth to work hard with honesty, adding that businessman was the real hero of the society due to which millions of people get employment, and youth should idealize such people.

Speaking on the occasion, Director FDE Professor Aftab Tariq thanked Islamabad Chamber for taking steps, which was a need to attract youth towards entrepreneurship.

