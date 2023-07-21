ICCI, LCCI vow to abide by law on the term of office bearers of trade bodies

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Kashif Anwar on Friday held a meeting with the President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and discussed the matter of two years term for the office bearers of trade bodies determined by new trade law.

President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Rizwana Asif, President Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Riffat Shaheen, President of Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries Sajjad Sarwar, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries Tariq Khan Jadoon, Group Leader ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari and others were present on the occasion.

Kashif Anwar and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari discussed the key features of the new trade law and analyzed its various aspects. Kashif Anwar said that the new trade law has determined a 2 years term for the office bearers of trade bodies and trade bodies should abide by the law.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that a new trade law has increased the term for the office bearers of trade bodies from one year to 2 years and added that all chambers of commerce & industry of the country should take a united stand on this issue. It would promote unity among the business community of the entire country and help resolve their key issues with one voice.

The business leaders were of the view that the one-year term for the office bearers of trade bodies was a short period to perform effectively and deliver for the business community while the 2 years term would provide them ample time to work for the welfare of the business community and facilitate them in business development that would ultimately help improve the economic growth of the country.

Kashif Anwar and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari also discussed the key issues being faced by the economy and resolved that both chambers would develop closer cooperation with each other and work jointly to resolve the key issues of the business community in order to promote business and economic interests of Pakistan.