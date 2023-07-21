Open Menu

ICCI, LCCI Vow To Abide By Law On The Term Of Office Bearers Of Trade Bodies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ICCI, LCCI vow to abide by law on the term of office bearers of trade bodies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Kashif Anwar on Friday held a meeting with the President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and discussed the matter of two years term for the office bearers of trade bodies determined by new trade law.

President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Rizwana Asif, President Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Riffat Shaheen, President of Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries Sajjad Sarwar, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries Tariq Khan Jadoon, Group Leader ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari and others were present on the occasion.

Kashif Anwar and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari discussed the key features of the new trade law and analyzed its various aspects. Kashif Anwar said that the new trade law has determined a 2 years term for the office bearers of trade bodies and trade bodies should abide by the law.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that a new trade law has increased the term for the office bearers of trade bodies from one year to 2 years and added that all chambers of commerce & industry of the country should take a united stand on this issue. It would promote unity among the business community of the entire country and help resolve their key issues with one voice.

The business leaders were of the view that the one-year term for the office bearers of trade bodies was a short period to perform effectively and deliver for the business community while the 2 years term would provide them ample time to work for the welfare of the business community and facilitate them in business development that would ultimately help improve the economic growth of the country.

Kashif Anwar and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari also discussed the key issues being faced by the economy and resolved that both chambers would develop closer cooperation with each other and work jointly to resolve the key issues of the business community in order to promote business and economic interests of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Chambers Of Commerce Rawalpindi Chamber Women Commerce All From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

30 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

32 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

32 minutes ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

42 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

55 minutes ago
AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

59 minutes ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

3 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

3 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

4 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business