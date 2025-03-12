ICCI leadership condemns Jaffar express attack, applauds security forces’ swift response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) leadership has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan and praised the security forces for their effective and timely response in rescuing the passengers.

In their statements, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Quresh, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry expressed deep concern over the tragic incident, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

They commended the bravery and dedication of the security personnel, stating that their courageous efforts ensured the safety of innocent passengers.

The ICCI leaders denounced the attack as a cowardly and inhuman act, emphasizing that such elements are enemies of Pakistan’s peace, progress, and development.

They stressed that those responsible deserve no leniency.

They also extended heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack. Despite the challenging terrain, they acknowledged the unwavering morale of the security forces, who effectively countered the terrorists through their prompt action.

The ICCI leaders affirmed that any conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the country would be thwarted, emphasizing that the entire nation stands united in solidarity with its security forces to ensure peace and stability.