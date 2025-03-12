Open Menu

ICCI Leadership Condemns Jaffar Express Attack, Applauds Security Forces’ Swift Response

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ICCI leadership condemns Jaffar express attack, applauds security forces’ swift response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) leadership has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan and praised the security forces for their effective and timely response in rescuing the passengers.

In their statements, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Quresh, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry expressed deep concern over the tragic incident, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

They commended the bravery and dedication of the security personnel, stating that their courageous efforts ensured the safety of innocent passengers.

The ICCI leaders denounced the attack as a cowardly and inhuman act, emphasizing that such elements are enemies of Pakistan’s peace, progress, and development.

They stressed that those responsible deserve no leniency.

They also extended heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack. Despite the challenging terrain, they acknowledged the unwavering morale of the security forces, who effectively countered the terrorists through their prompt action.

The ICCI leaders affirmed that any conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the country would be thwarted, emphasizing that the entire nation stands united in solidarity with its security forces to ensure peace and stability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day

15 minutes ago
 Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

34 minutes ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

45 minutes ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

59 minutes ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

2 hours ago
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed ..

Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..

2 hours ago
 instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ En ..

Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app

2 hours ago
 Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to s ..

Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions b ..

Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre

3 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’ ..

Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair

3 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation provides food p ..

International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business