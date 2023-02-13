UrduPoint.com

ICCI, Life Residencia Agree To Jointly Establish Citizens Club

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 06:46 PM

ICCI, Life Residencia agree to jointly establish Citizens Club

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday said that the Chamber was trying to establish a citizen club for the benefit of the business community and citizens, so he suggested that Life Residencia should cooperate with ICCI in establishing the club with joint efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday said that the Chamber was trying to establish a citizen club for the benefit of the business community and citizens, so he suggested that Life Residencia should cooperate with ICCI in establishing the club with joint efforts.

He said that ICCI was interested in taking several initiatives in cooperation with Life Residencia to serve the business community including the establishment of an Expo Center and provision of low-cost housing options to the traders in Islamabad, so he suggested that the Society should cooperate with ICCI in these efforts, said a press release issued here.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Sarfraz Sial, Chief Executive Officer of Life Residencia during his visit to ICCI along with his team.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that ICCI intended to work with the Life Residencia on projects that would help promote the interests of the business community and help in revival of the economy.

He also discussed other matters of common interest with Sarfraz Sial and hoped that he would cooperate with ICCI in efforts of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz Sial, Chief Executive Officer, Life Residencia, welcomed the suggestions of Ahsan Bakhtawari and assured his support in their implementation.

He said that on the recommendation of ICCI, Life Residencia was ready to give plots to its members on 10% down payment instead of 20% and to extend the installment payment period from three years to five years.

He further said that on the recommendation of ICCI, its members will also be given a suitable discount in the prices of plots.

He assured that he is ready to cooperate with ICCI in the efforts to establish Citizen Club and Expo Centre.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Visit Chamber Commerce From Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

37 seconds ago
 Two murder accused held in Wah Cantt

Two murder accused held in Wah Cantt

39 seconds ago
 21 beggars caught in Faisalabad

21 beggars caught in Faisalabad

41 seconds ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 opens with massive indu ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 opens with massive industry participation

17 minutes ago
 Inter-college sports opens in Khanewal

Inter-college sports opens in Khanewal

44 seconds ago
 PSL 2023 Match 01 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 01 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.