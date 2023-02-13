ICCI, Life Residencia agree to jointly establish Citizens Club

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday said that the Chamber was trying to establish a citizen club for the benefit of the business community and citizens, so he suggested that Life Residencia should cooperate with ICCI in establishing the club with joint efforts

He said that ICCI was interested in taking several initiatives in cooperation with Life Residencia to serve the business community including the establishment of an Expo Center and provision of low-cost housing options to the traders in Islamabad, so he suggested that the Society should cooperate with ICCI in these efforts, said a press release issued here.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Sarfraz Sial, Chief Executive Officer of Life Residencia during his visit to ICCI along with his team.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that ICCI intended to work with the Life Residencia on projects that would help promote the interests of the business community and help in revival of the economy.

He also discussed other matters of common interest with Sarfraz Sial and hoped that he would cooperate with ICCI in efforts of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz Sial, Chief Executive Officer, Life Residencia, welcomed the suggestions of Ahsan Bakhtawari and assured his support in their implementation.

He said that on the recommendation of ICCI, Life Residencia was ready to give plots to its members on 10% down payment instead of 20% and to extend the installment payment period from three years to five years.

He further said that on the recommendation of ICCI, its members will also be given a suitable discount in the prices of plots.

He assured that he is ready to cooperate with ICCI in the efforts to establish Citizen Club and Expo Centre.