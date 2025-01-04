ICCI- media collaboration vital to unlock country’s economic potential: Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The role of media in shaping society by informing the public, analyzing events, and holding authorities accountable was underscored by Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Acting Senior Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), during an interactive session with media personnel at the Chamber House in Islamabad.
He highlighted that through investigative reporting, journalists have the ability to uncover hidden truths, ignite public debate, and drive legal and social reforms that benefit society at large.
Chaudhry stressed that the business community currently faces numerous challenges, including bureaucratic hurdles, regulatory inefficiencies, and economic barriers that hinder the ease of doing business.
These challenges are not only stifling business growth but are also adversely affecting the national economy. He urged the media to consistently spotlight these issues, ensuring that policymakers are aware of the difficulties and can take swift action to resolve them.
He stressed the need for improved coordination between the media and the ICCI to more effectively address these issues.
Zafar Bakhtawari, former President of ICCI and Secretary General of the United Business Group, expressed optimism regarding the government's ongoing economic initiatives. He emphasized that these efforts will enhance the nation's economic stability. Bakhtawari also advocated for the need to highlight the success stories of business leaders, inspiring the youth to consider entrepreneurship and become job providers rather than job seekers.
Chaudhry Nadeem Ahmed, acting Vice President of ICCI, also spoke on the critical role of the media in ensuring accountability. He pointed out the importance of media in addressing instances of power misuse, especially within government institutions, which can have a far-reaching impact on both public trust and the economy.
He further discussed the obstacles faced by local industries that impede business growth, urging the media to bring attention to these issues for the greater economic good.
Naeem Siddiqui, Special Advisor to the ICCI President, raised concerns about the inefficiencies within the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and its tendency to make decisions without engaging with business leaders. He criticized this approach, claiming that it harms businesses and creates barriers to their development.
In his welcome address, Ghulam Murtaza Siddiqui, Secretary General of the ICCI, praised the media for its vital role as a pillar of the state.
He acknowledged the global recognition of the media's contribution to uncovering real issues and fostering nation-building.
The session concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthen the collaboration between the media and the ICCI.
Both sides recognized the importance of working together to address the barriers to business expansion and contribute to the economic growth and prosperity of the country.
