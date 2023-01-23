UrduPoint.com

ICCI, Moscow Chamber Ink MoU To Promote Pak-Russia Trade Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 05:37 PM

ICCI, Moscow Chamber ink MoU to promote Pak-Russia trade relations

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has inked a Protocol of Intentions with Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to work jointly for promoting business linkages between the private sectors of both countries and enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has inked a Protocol of Intentions with Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to work jointly for promoting business linkages between the private sectors of both countries and enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Chairman, Commission on Foreign Economic Relations with Partners in Pakistan of MCCI Stanislav Korolev, signed the document during a ceremony held at ICCI.

President, Pakistan Trade House in Russia Dr. Zahid A. Khan, was also present in the signing ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan and Russia had great potential to enhance trade relations as their current bilateral trade was far less than their actual potential.

He said that both countries should make efforts to take bilateral trade to at least US$ 5 billion within the next few years.

Pakistan could export many products to Russia including agricultural products, textiles, clothing, pharmaceuticals, rice, leather, sporting goods, surgical equipment and others, he added.

Ahsan Zafar said that Pakistan and Russia should sign a free trade agreement to boost trade volume adding that Pakistan was a huge market and Russian investors should invest in energy, oil & gas, infrastructure development, railways and other sectors in Pakistan.

He said that ICCI would consider taking a delegation to MCCI in May or June this year for B2B meetings to explore new areas of bilateral trade promotion.

Senior Vice President, ICCI Faad Waheed said that Russia had helped Pakistan in establishing Pakistan Steel Mills and we would like to revive similar flagship Russian projects in Pakistan in cooperation with Moscow Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Vice President ICCI Engr. Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar said that Pakistan and Russia should encourage frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.

Meanwhile, Stanislav Korolev said that Russia wanted to expand trade ties with Pakistan and ICCI should lead efforts for promoting business relations with Russia.

He has been working since 2015 for an Islamic Bank in Russia to promote trade relations with Muslim countries including Pakistan, he added.

He said that Russia is quite advanced in the pharmaceutical sector and can cooperate with Pakistan in this field.

He said that the Energy Ministers of Russia and Pakistan had signed protocols for boosting cooperation in the energy sector as the three-day Pakistan-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation has examined the prospects for boosting cooperation in the energy field.

He hoped that the signing of protocol between ICCI and MCCI would contribute to improving trade ties between the two countries.

Ameer Hamza, Humayun Kabir, Maqsood Tabish, Sheikh Ejaz, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Khalid Chaudhry and others also spoke on the occasion and gave useful proposals for improving bilateral trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Business Moscow Russia Oil Bank Lead Chamber Muhammad Ali May June Gas 2015 Market Commerce Textile Muslim All Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

4 minutes ago
 KPTMA urges authorities to waive off demurrage cha ..

KPTMA urges authorities to waive off demurrage charges

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industries, Production to hold mobile ..

Ministry of Industries, Production to hold mobile device manufacturing summit on ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 35 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 35 points

4 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Haroon Rashid as chief selector

PCB appoints Haroon Rashid as chief selector

23 minutes ago
 Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 ..

Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 per cent

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.