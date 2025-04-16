(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), in collaboration with the National Compliance Centre (NCC), organized a comprehensive training and consultative session on "Compliance of Regulations and Standards for International Trade (Exporters/Importers)".

The session witnessed a large turnout of business leaders from the region, who gathered to familiarize themselves with the evolving landscape of global trade regulations and compliance requirements for smoother business operations, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

In his address, Dr. Nabeel Amin, Head of Compliance at the NCC, briefed participants on the NCC’s roadmap and emphasized the pivotal role of Chambers of Commerce, trade associations, industry stakeholders, and SMEs in fostering a compliance-oriented business environment.

He introduced the core functions of the NCC, highlighting its efforts to implement emerging compliance mechanisms, including the ESG framework, Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) standards, and the Digital Product Passport (DPP). These initiatives aim to equip Pakistani exporters with the tools needed to meet international sustainability benchmarks.

In his opening remarks, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, reiterated the Chamber's commitment to promoting sustainable, responsible, and competitive economic growth.

He lauded the Ministry of Commerce for the establishment of NCC, calling it a landmark initiative that institutionalizes a compliance culture in Pakistan.

He emphasized that in today’s interconnected economy, international compliance is vital for gaining access to global markets, building trust, and ensuring long-term growth.

President Qureshi affirmed ICCI’s role as a bridge between NCC and the business community, outlining plans for joint awareness campaigns, training workshops, and industry consultations. He urged all members and business stakeholders to view compliance not as a regulatory burden but as a strategic business advantage.

“Compliance is not just a government mandate—it is a shared responsibility between the public and private sectors,” he said. “Together, we can create a discrimination-free, ethically sound, and globally respected business ecosystem.”

He concluded by expressing ICCI’s alignment with Pakistan’s commitments to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and global initiatives promoting responsible business conduct and climate resilience.

The event concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session, allowing participants to share insights, raise concerns, and seek clarifications, making it a highly interactive and impactful dialogue.