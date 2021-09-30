UrduPoint.com

ICCI Newly Elected Office Bearers Take Oath Of Their Portfolios

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

ICCI newly elected office bearers take oath of their portfolios

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The newly elected Office bearers and Executive Members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday were administered oath in its 37th Annual General Meeting.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir was sworn in as President, Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan as Vice President, ICCI for the year 2021-22.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman, Founder Group administered oath to the newly elected Office Bearers and Executive Members. A large number of members attended the AGM.

After taking oath, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, newly elected President ICCI said that he would make all possible efforts to get resolved the key issues of business community and facilitate them in business development.

He said that the Founder Group and ICCI members have placed an important responsibility on his shoulders and he would try his best to deliver up to their expectations.

He lauded the achievements of the outgoing team and said that he would try to exceed their performance.

He thanked the Founder Group and members of ICCI for electing him with majority vote and assured that he would justify his election through his performance.

The outgoing President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan congratulated the new Office Bearers and Executive Members of ICCI and hoped that they would play a more effective role in promoting the interests of the business community.

He highlighted the major achievements of his tenure for the betterment of the business community and hoped that his successor would make ICCI further stronger to serve the cause of the business community in an effective manner.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman, Founder Group congratulated the new Office Bearers and Executive Members of ICCI and was optimistic that the new team, which was a blend of new and experienced talent, would perform up to the expectations of the business community.

He lauded the achievements of the outgoing team and also thanked all members of ICCI for voting Founder Group candidates into power with majority vote.

The newly elected Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan, outgoing Senior Vice President Fatma Azim and Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan also spoke at the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Islamabad Business Vote Chamber Shakeel Turkish Lira Commerce All Industry Best

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identi ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identity of Al Ameen Service

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils busin ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils business and cultural events

43 minutes ago
 realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fra ..

Realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fraternity

47 minutes ago
 LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

1 hour ago
 ICC Womenâ€™s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Womenâ€™s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

1 hour ago
 WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to wor ..

WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to world in 19 languages

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.