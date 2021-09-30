ICCI newly elected office bearers take oath of their portfolios

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The newly elected Office bearers and Executive Members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday were administered oath in its 37th Annual General Meeting.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir was sworn in as President, Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan as Vice President, ICCI for the year 2021-22.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman, Founder Group administered oath to the newly elected Office Bearers and Executive Members. A large number of members attended the AGM.

After taking oath, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, newly elected President ICCI said that he would make all possible efforts to get resolved the key issues of business community and facilitate them in business development.

He said that the Founder Group and ICCI members have placed an important responsibility on his shoulders and he would try his best to deliver up to their expectations.

He lauded the achievements of the outgoing team and said that he would try to exceed their performance.

He thanked the Founder Group and members of ICCI for electing him with majority vote and assured that he would justify his election through his performance.

The outgoing President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan congratulated the new Office Bearers and Executive Members of ICCI and hoped that they would play a more effective role in promoting the interests of the business community.

He highlighted the major achievements of his tenure for the betterment of the business community and hoped that his successor would make ICCI further stronger to serve the cause of the business community in an effective manner.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman, Founder Group congratulated the new Office Bearers and Executive Members of ICCI and was optimistic that the new team, which was a blend of new and experienced talent, would perform up to the expectations of the business community.

He lauded the achievements of the outgoing team and also thanked all members of ICCI for voting Founder Group candidates into power with majority vote.

The newly elected Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan, outgoing Senior Vice President Fatma Azim and Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan also spoke at the occasion.