UrduPoint.com

ICCI, NPC To Work Together For Promoting Economic Interests Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 07:32 PM

ICCI, NPC to work together for promoting economic interests of Pakistan

A delegation of National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad led by its President Anwar Raza visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and vowed work together with ICCI to promote the business and economic interests of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad led by its President Anwar Raza visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and vowed work together with ICCI to promote the business and economic interests of the country.

NPC Group Leader Afzal Butt, Senior Vice President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary General Khalil Ahmed Raja, Qalbe Ali, Ms. Nayyar Ali and others were in the delegation.

Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists President Abid Abbasi and Secretary General Tariq Ali Virk were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir congratulated NPC President Anwar Raza and his team on winning the elections and commended their efforts to protect the interests of the journalist community.

He said journalists were rendering an important service to the society by providing timely information and keeping the people informed about important issues which was appreciable.

He urged the government to resolve all the key issues of journalist community on priority basis and provide them better facilities.

He said that NPC should play more effective role in highlighting the key issues of business community that would help in promoting trade and industrial activities.

He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with NPC in its efforts to safeguard the interests of the journalist community.

ICCI Senior Vice President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, Vice President Muhammad Fahim Khan,Khalid Chaudhry and others also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the role of the journalist community in educating the society on important issues.

They said that ICCI and NPC were working for common goals to protect the interests of their members, therefore, they should develop strong liaison to achieve their common objectives more effectively.

National Press Club President Anwar Raza in his address said that the business community was playing a key role in the development of the economy by promoting industrial and commercial activities, investment, tax revenue and employment besides contributing to the development of Islamabad city.

He urged the government to focus on solving their problems on priority basis which would create favourable conditions for business activities and stabilize the economy.

NPC Group Leader Afzal Butt, Secretary General Khalil Ahmed Raja, Ms. Nayyar Ali, Qalbe Ali and others also spoke at the occasion.

They underscored the need of close cooperation between the ICCI and the NPC to make joint efforts for addressing the issues of the journalistic and business communities.

The two institutions discussed important issues facing the economy and reaffirmed their commitment to work together for their redress.

Both sides were of the view that ensuring freedom of media and creating more conducive conditions for business class was so important to steer the economy out of current challenges.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Jatoi Jamshed Chamber Shakeel Commerce Media All Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Father, son among four shot killed in separate inc ..

Father, son among four shot killed in separate incidents

28 seconds ago
 Czech Republic Wants to Preserve 'at Least Element ..

Czech Republic Wants to Preserve 'at Least Elementary' Diplomatic Ties With Russ ..

29 seconds ago
 Arts, Crafts & business products exhibition opens ..

Arts, Crafts & business products exhibition opens at Lahore Expo

27 minutes ago
 Plantation campaign starts at UET

Plantation campaign starts at UET

31 seconds ago
 Political activities in Rwp; Admin sets up control ..

Political activities in Rwp; Admin sets up control room to monitor law & order s ..

32 seconds ago
 Employees of Wildlife Bajaur get lifesaving skills ..

Employees of Wildlife Bajaur get lifesaving skills

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>