ICCI, NPC to work together for promoting economic interests of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad led by its President Anwar Raza visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and vowed work together with ICCI to promote the business and economic interests of the country.

NPC Group Leader Afzal Butt, Senior Vice President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary General Khalil Ahmed Raja, Qalbe Ali, Ms. Nayyar Ali and others were in the delegation.

Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists President Abid Abbasi and Secretary General Tariq Ali Virk were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir congratulated NPC President Anwar Raza and his team on winning the elections and commended their efforts to protect the interests of the journalist community.

He said journalists were rendering an important service to the society by providing timely information and keeping the people informed about important issues which was appreciable.

He urged the government to resolve all the key issues of journalist community on priority basis and provide them better facilities.

He said that NPC should play more effective role in highlighting the key issues of business community that would help in promoting trade and industrial activities.

He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with NPC in its efforts to safeguard the interests of the journalist community.

ICCI Senior Vice President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, Vice President Muhammad Fahim Khan,Khalid Chaudhry and others also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the role of the journalist community in educating the society on important issues.

They said that ICCI and NPC were working for common goals to protect the interests of their members, therefore, they should develop strong liaison to achieve their common objectives more effectively.

National Press Club President Anwar Raza in his address said that the business community was playing a key role in the development of the economy by promoting industrial and commercial activities, investment, tax revenue and employment besides contributing to the development of Islamabad city.

He urged the government to focus on solving their problems on priority basis which would create favourable conditions for business activities and stabilize the economy.

NPC Group Leader Afzal Butt, Secretary General Khalil Ahmed Raja, Ms. Nayyar Ali, Qalbe Ali and others also spoke at the occasion.

They underscored the need of close cooperation between the ICCI and the NPC to make joint efforts for addressing the issues of the journalistic and business communities.

The two institutions discussed important issues facing the economy and reaffirmed their commitment to work together for their redress.

Both sides were of the view that ensuring freedom of media and creating more conducive conditions for business class was so important to steer the economy out of current challenges.