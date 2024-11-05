ICCI, NUML Unite To Bridge Industry -academia Gap
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and National University of Modern Languages ( NUML) have agreed on building a partnership to support industry-academia collaboration to equip students with industry-relevant skills to enhance their employability upon graduation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and National University of Modern Languages ( NUML) have agreed on building a partnership to support industry-academia collaboration to equip students with industry-relevant skills to enhance their employability upon graduation.
This significant understanding has been reached during a meeting between President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and Rector National University of Modern Languages Maj. Gen (R) Shahid Mahmood Kayani during the former’s visit to the NUML,said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
On his part President ICCI proposed the establishment of a structured skill development program focusing final-semester students to align with current industry demands through practical skills that would better prepare them for professional roles.
It was also agreed upon that ICCI would support NUML in identifying skill areas that are in high demand within the business and industry sectors, as well as in facilitating guest lectures, workshops, and potential internships.
Maj. Gen. (R) Shahid Mahmood Kayani responded positively to the proposal, recognizing the importance of the practical skills program for students and its alignment with NUML's mission to foster well-rounded, employable graduates. He assured full cooperation from NUML in developing and implementing this program in collaboration with the ICCI.
The sides also agreed to establish a working committee comprising representatives from ICCI and NUML to outline the details and implementation timeline for the skill development program. A follow-up meeting was proposed to finalize the structure, curriculum, and launch date of the program.
ICC members Naeem Siddiqui and Adnan Mukhtar also accompanied the ICCI President.
