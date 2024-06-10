ICCI-NUTECH Join Hands To Promote Industry-academia Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with National University of Technology (NUTECH) will
initiate industrial based skill training program, need based scholarship, besides establishing business incubation center to promote entrepreneurship among the youth.
Consensus to this regard was developed during the visit of a delegation led by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, Rector NUTECH Lieutenant General (R) Moazzam Ejaz said that the University has been ranked among the 100 best institutions of the world, which is the result of the tireless efforts of its faculty and the expertise of the students in the relevant fields.
He said that the university was fully determined to achieve the set goals, adding that convergence of academia-industry signifies a step forward to give boost to Pakistan’s innovative landscape to herald a promising future with boundless possibilities.
President ICCI said that NUTECH is the first university engaged in industrial based research which is indeed a great service to the country.
He said that Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and excellent weather but remained unable to expand its export canvass because of lagging behind in value addition to its agricultural and industrial products.
The NUTECH can support both the sectors by teaching how to minimize cost of doing business and increasing capacity utilization, he said adding that ICCI endeavors to establish an industrial estate to boost local industry through value addition and producing exportable surplus.
