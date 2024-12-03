Open Menu

ICCI, OBF-UK Agree To Coordinate Business Events To Boost Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Overseas Business Forum-UK (OBF), led by its Chairman Farooq Khan, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, and other ICCI members, said a press release.

The meeting focused on strategies to enhance Pakistan’s exports, with the aim of improving the country's foreign exchange earnings.

Both parties agreed to jointly organize business events that would showcase Pakistan’s export-oriented products and facilitate business-to-business (B2B) meetings.

To ensure smooth coordination, the ICCI and OBF-UK decided to appoint focal persons for the respective tasks.

President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi highlighted that ICCI is one of Pakistan’s leading chambers, with over 10,000 members representing various industries and businesses.

He emphasized the Chamber’s role in bridging the gap between the business community and government officials, working towards the country's economic recovery and the growth of businesses, which will, in turn, create employment opportunities.

He also mentioned plans for international-level exhibitions and business and tourism summits in friendly countries to showcase Pakistan’s potential in various sectors, as well as its tourism opportunities.

Farooq Khan, Chairman of OBF-UK, reiterated the delegation’s commitment to supporting Pakistan, describing it as their "motherland" and a top priority.

He expressed dedication to promoting Pakistan’s investment and tourism prospects on the global stage. Khan also shared that during their visit, the delegation met with relevant government officials and visited several chambers, all of which expressed a strong commitment to working tirelessly for the country’s economic well-being.

Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui emphasized the importance of establishing a sustainable and long-term relationship between the two organizations.

Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry also pledged the Chamber’s full support to OBF-UK in this common endeavor.

ICCI Executive Members Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry,  Zareef Khan and Ethisham Chaudhry were also present during the meeting.

More Stories From Business