ICCI Opens More Vaccination Centre In Capital To Intensify Vaccination Of Business Community

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

ICCI opens more vaccination centre in Capital to intensify vaccination of business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has inaugurated vaccination centres in collaboration with NCOC and DHO Islamabad in I-9 Industrial Area, Blue Area and Super Market F-6 Markaz Islamabad.

While another vaccination centre is being opened in Kahuta Industrial Triangle, Islamabad to intensify the vaccination of business community, their families and employees in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and pave way for removal of all restrictions on businesses.

Expressing his view after inauguration, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan lauded the NCOC vaccination drive across the country and congratulated the government for completing the vaccination of 10 million people, which is a great achievement.

He said that due to these efforts of the government, the overall positivity rate has come down to less than 4 percent.

It showed that Pakistan is making good progress towards controlling the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He said that ICCI is the very first chamber of the country that worked actively with NCOC to set up vaccination centres in Islamabad to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and these efforts are now showing very good results as the Covid positivity rate in Islamabad has come down to 1.

3 percent, which is lowest in the country.

Yasir Ilyas Khan said that a target of vaccinating 20,000 to 25000 people daily has been set in Islamabad and hoped that the vaccination centres being opened in markets and industrial areas would be helpful in meeting this target.

He said that the only viable option for Pakistan to come out of coronavirus is to maximize vaccination of people and urged that the business community of the Federal capital should take utmost benefit of these centres for their vaccination including their family members and employees to make Islamabad the first corona free city of the country.

He further emphasized that as the Islamabad has now the lowest positivity rate in the country, therefore, the NCOC should lift all restrictions on businesses in its next review meeting in order to normalize the business and economic activities in the Capital.

Fatma Azim Senior Vice President ICCI, Tariq Sadiq and Zafar Bakhtawari former Presidents ICCI, and others were also present at the occasion.

