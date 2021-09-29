UrduPoint.com

ICCI Organized Awareness Seminar On Heart Diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Maroof International Hospital organized an awareness seminar on cardiovascular diseases to celebrate World Heart Day.

Addressing the seminar, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI said that 30% to 40% deaths in Pakistan were occurring due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD) while 12 Pakistanis were dying every hour from CVD. It showed that heart diseases have become a leading cause of deaths in Pakistan and stressed that maximum awareness should be created regularly in society to save people from these deadly diseases.

He highlighted stress, use of fats, inactive lifestyle as major causes of CVD and emphasized that the business community and citizens should adopt regular walk or exercise to avoid heart diseases.

He said that World Heart Day is a perfect platform for the people to unite in the fight against CVD and reduce the global disease burden.

He said that the business community normally leads a busy life, but they should spare time for regular walk or exercise to remain fit as they can promote their businesses only with a healthy life.

He also appreciated the services of Maroof International Hospital in the healthcare sector and said that this hospital has set high benchmarks in the healthcare field that should be emulated by other hospitals.

Dr. Umar Idris Mufti, Head of Cardiology, Maroof International Hospital gave a comprehensive presentation about the causes of the rising trend of cardiovascular diseases and shared the remedial measures with the audience about reducing the risks of CVD.

It was highlighted that smoking, obesity and high blood pressure were causing CVD and stressed the focus on public education for CVD and other diseases to enable people to lead a healthy life.

