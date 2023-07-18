ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Maroof International Hospital organized an awareness session on Men's Health to mark World Men's Health Week.

The session was followed by a medical camp to provide free vitals including BP, Sugar, Weight Check, Diet Plans and medical consultations besides performing free of cost lung tests. Asim Rauf, Chief Executive Officer, Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI speaking on the occasion said that due to inactive lifestyles, many diseases including BP, diabetes, heart problems, cancer and hypertension are on the rise in society. He stressed that awareness sessions should be organized on a regular basis to sensitize the men on how to cope with health issues and keep themselves healthy and fit.

He said that a healthy nation would also contribute effectively towards increasing national productivity and improving the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Asim Rauf, Chief Executive Officer, Drugs Regulatory Authority said men usually compromised their health in pursuit of fulfilling the responsibilities of their family members and delayed their surgeries to meet the expenses of their children like medical treatment or education.

He stressed that men should pay more attention to their health which will enable them to take better care of their family members as well. He said that DRAP has been focusing on the provision of quality medicines to the people for ensuring the early recovery of patients.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that a number of men usually developed health issues due to overburdening themselves to meet the family needs and stressed that men should adopt a proactive approach and go for regular health screening to lead a healthy life.

Men's Health Week is celebrated every year to raise awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of diseases among men and boys. The Week provides healthcare providers, public policymakers, the media, and individuals with a good platform to come together and share ideas/ recommendations for developing a healthy society.