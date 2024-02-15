ICCI Organizes Business Role Model Award
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organized a business role model award ceremony to give awards to business leaders for achieving great success in their respective business fields. Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman was the chief guest, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehma said that the business community is making a great contribution to the socio-economic development of the country and taking an active part in philanthropic activities, which is laudable.
He said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council has brought all stakeholders on the same page and hoped that the incoming government would turn around Pakistan’s economy towards better growth and development.
He said that Pakistan needs to highlight positivity and discourage negativity to move forward. He highlighted the achievements of Edhi and Akhuwat as the outcomes of positive efforts. He acknowledged the need to bring out-of-school children to schools to educate them.
He threw light on the achievements of the Punjab Skills Development Fund from 2013 to 2018 which were made case studies by Harward and the London school of Economics.
He said that the business community needs ease of doing business to improve the economy. He assured that he would support the representation of the business community in the syndicates of universities to promote academia-industry linkages to address issues of industry and improve economic growth.
Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry thanked the Governor Punjab for his support of the new industrial estate project of ICCI.
He said that the land for the said project has been identified in the district Chakwal and urged that the work on this important project should be expedited to complete it to promote industrialization and exports.
He urged all the parties to accept the election results to move forward as Pakistan needs political stability to achieve economic stability. He said that Pakistan needs foreign investment, industrialization, and an increase in exports to revive the economy for which stability is the key requirement.
